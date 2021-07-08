DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The U.S. Postal Inspection Service announced Thursday evening, July 8 it is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the robberies of, and thefts from, post offices in Dallas.
One of the incidents happened on Monday, June 28 between 12:15 p.m. and 12:25 p.m. at the post office at 1502 E. Kiest Blvd.
One of the suspects involved in the incident is pictured below.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service did not say how many suspects they are looking for or how many other robberies or thefts took place or where.
Anyone with information about the incident at the Kiest location can contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”) and reference Case No. 3374053.
All information will be kept strictly confidential.