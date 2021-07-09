ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Rockwall City Council honored teen lifeguards Harrison Steinberger, Kaden McClendon and Chris Daniels for saving a child from drowning.

Mayor Kevin Fowler, Assistant Fire Chief Brett Merritt, and Parks and Recreation Director Travis Sales presented the awards at the regular Council meeting on Tuesday, July 5.

“Others may have awards that seem worthwhile for sports or academic achievements,” Merritt said while presenting the Rockwall Fire Department’s Citizen Lifesaving Award. “But you will always have your lifesaving awards, and no one can compete with that.”

On the afternoon of June 29, Steinberger, McClendon and Daniels were on duty at the Gloria Williams swimming pool near Downtown Rockwall, when they noticed a boy had lost his footing, and began drifting into the deep end of the pool, eventually submerging completely. The three lifeguards immediately went to work with rescue efforts, pulling the child from the water, beginning CPR and calling 911. When they started, the boy did not have a pulse, then after the first round of CPR he expelled water from his lungs but was still unresponsive. In the third round of CPR, the child began to respond. Once the ambulance arrived, he was transported to a Dallas hospital, where he was released the next day.