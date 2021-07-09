PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials with the Parker County Sheriff’s Office have made several arrests in connection with a lumber theft ring.

According to Sheriff Russ Authier, five cases were solved with the arrests and more than $40,000 worth of stolen lumber and building materials were recovered during the investigation.

“Our Criminal Investigations Division was swift in tracking leads to identify the suspects in connection with numerous cases reported over the past few months,” said Sheriff Authier.

Sheriff’s deputies had responded to several theft reports in the Aledo and Weatherford areas, where thieves took dozens of new windows (valued at more than $5,000), dimensional lumber and hundreds of plywood radiant barrier sheets (valued at more than $40,000) from new residential construction sites.

Victims reported several hundred radiant barrier sheets were stolen in June from construction sites in the 200 block of Open Sky Lane and the 100 block of Crimson Sky Lane.

The investigation led officials to the suspects in Fort Worth, where they say stolen materials was being stored at various homes. Security video allegedly captured the suspects entering the Morning Star housing addition, taking the items from the construction sites, and loading it into their trucks before fleeing the area.

Investigators say the suspects — Ivan Dominguez, 19; Carlos Mendoza, 45; Octavio Perez, 18; and Nathan Baez, 17 — took building materials from construction sites in Parker, Tarrant and Johnson Counties.

Sheriff Authier said, “All property was accounted for though proof of purchase with the assistance of the lumber companies. We are pleased to be able to return the stolen items to the victims.”

Medoza remains jailed on theft charges and has an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) hold as of today. His bond was set at $7,500.

Dominguez also faces theft charges and has been released on a $15,000 bond.

Baez was arrested on theft charges June 25 and was released on $7,500 bond.

Perez has an active warrant for theft and remains at large.

Parker County officials say the investigation into the case is ongoing and additional charges could be filed.