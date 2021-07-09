Menu
CBS 11 News Now: Friday Morning
Check out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Friday morning.
51 minutes ago
Alesha Ray's AM Weather Update
Alesha Ray's AM Weather Update
3 hours ago
Relatively Mild July Friday With Slim Chance Of Rain
The high will be around 90 degrees.
10 hours ago
Election Integrity Becomes Most Contentious Issue During Texas Legislature’s Special Session
The newly filed election integrity bills quickly became the most contentious issue as the Special Session of the Texas Legislature began on July 8.
Need A Job? TikTok Wants To Help
Social media app TikTok is testing a pilot program, dubbed TikTok Resumes, that it hopes will become a forum for hiring.
Alesha Ray's AM Weather Update
Alesha Ray's AM Weather Update
3 hours ago
Weather Stories
House Fire In North Richland Hills Possibly Caused By Lightning Strike, Investigators Say
Heavy flames could be seen shooting from the roof and attic area as first responders arrived.
Pool Companies Seeing Equipment Shortages Triggered By Historic February Storm
Pool company owners said the winter storm triggered a "perfect storm" for equipment shortages: frozen temperatures, power outages, low supply and high demand.
'A Different Way Of Living', Dallas Man Steven Brown Loses Legs After Severe Frostbite During February’s Historic Winter Storm
After three days of repeated power outages at his aunt's Dallas home during February's arctic storm, Steven Brown noticed something was very wrong with his legs.
Cowboys To Appear On 'Hard Knocks' This Season
Fans will be getting a deeper dive into the Dallas Cowboys this year as the team is set to appear in the new season of HBO's Hard Knocks series.
Rangers
Hicks Was Called Up From Triple-A & His 4th Homer In 4 Games Helped The Texas Rangers Top Detroit
After a loss, the Texas Rangers made the most of the home field advantage Tuesday night. Catcher John Hicks became the first player to homer in his first four games.
Mavericks
Luka Doncic, Slovenia Heading To Tokyo Olympics
Mavericks star Luka Doncic and Slovenia are headed to the Olympics for the first time, after winning 96-85 at Lithuania on Sunday to clinch a spot in the Tokyo Games.
Stars
Former Dallas Star Stephen Johns Spotlighting Mental Health Following Retirement
The 29-year-old who recently announced his retirement from the NHL is rollerblading across the U.S. and making a movie about it to bring awareness to depression and anxiety.
Alesha Ray's AM Weather Update
Alesha Ray's AM Weather Update
3 hours ago
Relatively Mild July Friday With Slim Chance Of Rain
The high will be around 90 degrees.
10 hours ago
'It's Getting To Be Ridiculous': Texas Gas Prices Hit 7-Year High
According to AAA Texas, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas has increased nearly 45% since the start of the year.
10 hours ago
Keto-Friendly Cereal Recipe To Start Your Day From 'Dirty, Lazy Keto'
If you’re on a keto diet, chances are one of the things you miss most is a simple bowl of cereal. Yes, cereal!
Low-Carb, High Flavor Summer Recipes For The Whole Family From 'Keto BBQ'
Take these Grilled Chicken Shawarma Kebabs paired with Jalapeno-Cheddar “Corn Bread” — together they come in at only 2g net carbs per serving and are sure to satisfy all your barbecue cravings.
Fewer North Texans Opening Homes To New Pets With Schools And Businesses Back Open
The number of shelter animals staying in foster homes has dropped back down to pre-pandemic levels.
A Bar with a Twist at Flea Style
EAT SEE PLAY: Local Pick Me Ups
Eat See Play: Hometown Tourist
DFW Airport, Love Field Experience Wide-Spread Delays, Cancellations On Busiest Weekend Since Before Pandemic
Online flight tracker, FlightAware, recorded more 1,000 delays and nearly 300 cancellations on Friday, July 2 at DFW International Airport.
July 9, 2021 at 1:00 am