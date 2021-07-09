(CBSDFW.COM) – An already large chicken recall is widening, with Tyson Foods adding more than 450,000 pounds of ready-to-eat poultry products to an existing recall of 8.5 million pounds possibly contaminated with listeria.
Shipped nationwide to retailers, restaurants, schools, hospitals and military bases, the recall involves three dozen fully cooked poultry products such as chicken strips, diced chicken and pizza with chicken, according to a notice posted Thursday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.