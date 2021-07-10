DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities have identified the suspect in the death of 87-year-old Anita Thompson in Dallas earlier this week, police said.

Police on Saturday said Andre Buggs, 58, is wanted for murder after Thompson was found dead in her home on Fortune Lane on Tuesday, July 6.

Buggs is described as being 6 foot 3 inches tall and 218 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Her death caused a stir within her community as neighbors wondered who would kill an elderly woman who has lived alone in her home for the past 10 years.

Neighbors told CBS 11 News earlier this week that Thompson had called police about someone who apparently tried to break into her home through the back door on the evening of Sunday, July 4.

Teresa Hanks, Thompson’s neighborhood homeowners association president, said that the 87-year-old called her on Monday morning about the incident.

“When I spoke to her, she said someone had tried to break in her back door,” Hanks said. “She said ‘I’m okay, I got the door fixed, and I’ll be fine.'”

There was no indication police came to Thompson’s home on Monday regarding the attempted break-in. Hanks said she doesn’t know if police responded.

“It weighs a lot on me. I wish there was more I could’ve done,” Hanks said. “I just feel like something could’ve been done.”

Anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of Buggs is urged to call police at 214.671.3686.