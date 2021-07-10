(CBSDFW.COM) – We are expecting a rare July cold front to move into North Texas late Saturday.
Strong storms will form in Oklahoma during the afternoon along this front as it heads south. The severe weather threat is highest along our Red River counties from Bowie over to Paris. These storms will arrive sometime after midnight.
The storms are expected to lose their punch by the time they reach the Metroplex sometime around daybreak.
This front should then again stall out. It will likely fire up another round of storm Sunday afternoon, the risk of severe weather Sunday includes the Metro area.
The main threat from these storms will be damaging winds, small hail and localized flooding. This severe threat shifts to our southeast counties (down the I-45 corridor from Ellis County and southeast) by Sunday night and Monday.
