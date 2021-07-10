ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Atlanta Falcons linebacker Barkevious Mingo turned himself in to police in Arlington, Texas, earlier this week on a charge of indecency with a child.
Police on Saturday said Mingo was arrested on Thursday, July 8, just after 9:45 p.m. for an alleged incident involving “indecency with a child – sexual contact” that has been under investigation.
According to police, the 30-year-old NFL player turned himself in after consulting with his attorney. He posted his bond, which was set at $25,000.
Further information was not immediately released.