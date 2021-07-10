WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Things were pretty peachy in Weatherford on Saturday as thousands of residents marked the return of a beloved annual event that was canceled last year.

Many were disappointed after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the event to cancel, but, this year, those in attendance were ready to celebrate.

“Not having it last year was kind of heartbreaking and it was hard for a lot of these people that depend on this,” resident Landon Meeker said.

Meeker said he’s gone to every peach festival since 1988.

“My parents used to bring me as a kid and it was the highlight of my summer. Now as a dad, getting to bring my kids to do the same thing, it’s just… this is what Weatherford and Parker County are about — community and family,” he said.

More than 40,000 people showed up at this year’s festival. Meeker said he hopes the community will never have to miss another one again.

“I hope that this event just keeps growing and Parker County continues to grow with it,” he said.

There were a few differences this year for residents, particularly related to COVID-19 safety protocols.

“Our visitors will find an expanded footprint. We’ve expanded to 25%, we’ve gone to online ticketing so they can get their tickets online. They have hands-free entry. And also, we have spread out our booths,” Tammy Gazzola, president of the Weatherford Chamber of Commerce, said.