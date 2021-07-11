Note: The video above is from a report on Thursday, July 8, 2021.

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The suspect in the death of 87-year-old Anita Thompson at her Dallas home has turned himself in after he was identified on Saturday, police said.

Andre Buggs, 58, was charged with murder on Sunday after Thompson was found dead in her home on Fortune Lane on Tuesday, July 6.

Police said Buggs was taken to Dallas County Jail and that his bond has not yet been set.

Thompson’s death caused a stir within her community as neighbors wondered who would kill an elderly woman who has lived alone in her home for the past 10 years.

Neighbors told CBS 11 News earlier this week that Thompson had called police about someone who apparently tried to break into her home through the back door on the evening of Sunday, July 4.

Teresa Hanks, Thompson’s neighborhood homeowners association president, said that the 87-year-old called her on Monday morning about the incident.

“When I spoke to her, she said someone had tried to break in her back door,” Hanks said. “She said ‘I’m okay, I got the door fixed, and I’ll be fine.'”

There was no indication police came to Thompson’s home on Monday regarding the attempted break-in. Hanks said she doesn’t know if police responded.

“It weighs a lot on me. I wish there was more I could’ve done,” Hanks said. “I just feel like something could’ve been done.”