PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An arrest has been made after a man died from a gunshot wound to his head in the Shops at Legacy area of Plano on Wednesday, July 7, police said.
Police said they responded to the Mini Market on Legacy Circle at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday and found the victim, 32-year-old Steven Christopher Gambles II, in his vehicle.
Gambles was transported to a hospital, where he died.
Police said the suspect, 23-year-old Jordan Christopher Jacobs, was arrested on Saturday, July 10, and charged with murder.
The investigation is ongoing.