DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Former President Donald Trump is the headliner who will close out the CPAC Texas convention Sunday afternoon.

About 4,100 people are attending the convention.

Those here will take part in two straw polls for the 2024 Republican primary for president. One will include the former president and the other won’t.

Trump has said he’s made up his mind about running for president again but won’t announce it publicly yet.

A number of Texas Republican leaders have addressed the conference already including Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Attorney General Ken Paxton, former State Sen. Don Huffines of Dallas and outgoing Texas GOP Chair Allen West.

Both Huffines and West are challenging Gov. Greg Abbott for governor.

This is the second CPAC conference this year and the first one in Texas.

Ian Walters, communications director for the American Conservative Union that organizes the conference, said Texas is an important state. “There’s a concern there’s a migration problem from California, folks who are leaving blue states that are locked down and coming to free, open states like Texas. We wonder if that’s going to change the political dynamics at all. America’s watching what happens to Texas in the next few years.”