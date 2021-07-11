DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Former President Donald Trump spoke to thousands of conservatives as he closed out the CPAC event in Dallas Sunday afternoon.

About 4,100 people are attending the convention.

Many conservatives have said the former president remains the leader of their party. He received a huge welcome to the thousands in attendance.

Those who attended took part in two straw polls for the 2024 Republican primary for president. One included the former president and the other didn’t.

The poll that included Trump had him far ahead at 70%, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 21%. Everyone else was at 1% or lower.

The poll that did not include the former president had DeSantis at 68%. Everyone else, including U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, was in the low single digits.

Trump has said he’s made up his mind about running for president again but won’t announce it publicly yet.

On Sunday, Trump received a standing ovation when he mentioned his lawsuit against Big Tech firms for censoring him and others. He also sharply criticized President Joe Biden and his administration for what he called their open border policies.

“The Biden administration has turned the border into the single greatest disaster in American history,” Trump said. “… all of America is now one giant sanctuary city.”

A number of Texas Republican leaders addressed the conference since Friday including Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Attorney General Ken Paxton, former State Sen. Don Huffines of Dallas and outgoing Texas GOP Chair Allen West.

Both Huffines and West are challenging Abbott for governor.

This is the second CPAC conference this year and the first one in Texas.

Ian Walters, communications director for the American Conservative Union that organizes the conference, said Texas is an important state. “There’s a concern there’s a migration problem from California, folks who are leaving blue states that are locked down and coming to free, open states like Texas. We wonder if that’s going to change the political dynamics at all. America’s watching what happens to Texas in the next few years.”