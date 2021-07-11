PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The body of a man who was reported missing by family last week was found in a creek in Plano Sunday morning, police said.
Police said they responded to the 5000 block of Custer Road, where witnesses stated they saw a body in Spring Creek, near Chisholm Trail.
The body was recovered from the water and taken to the Collin County Medical Examiner’s office. The body was identified but a name has not yet been released as next of kin is notified, police said.
The man was reported missing by family members on July 8 but he left his home voluntarily on that day, according to police.
Police said there appeared to be no signs of foul play but that the medical examiner will determine an official cause of death.
The investigation is ongoing.