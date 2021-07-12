FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Twenty-one-year-old Calvin Christopher Brown was arrested and charged with murder after his mother Alice was found dead inside their Fort Worth home.

Arriving officers found Calvin sitting outside his mother’s home the morning of July 10. He asked them to help his mother, who was lying unconscious on the ground inside. Officers saw that she had multiple gunshot wounds to her chest and leg. She was pronounced dead a short time after paramedics arrived.

Detectives spoke with Calvin, who admitted he and his mother has argued earlier in the day. He said that he retrieved his gun from his bedroom, fired the gun “one time,” then blacked out. Later, he told detectives he thought he had fired the gun about four times. Calvin also tried to say the incident was an accident and that he pointed the gun above his mother. He also said he tried to call police after she was shot but his phone didn’t work.

Calvin then drove to a nearby location he thought was a police sub-sector before returning home and using a stranger’s phone to call 911.

The crime of murder is considered a felony in the first degree in Texas. It’s punishable by a fine of up to $10,000 and a prison sentence between five and 99 years.