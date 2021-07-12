FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – An arrest has been made after a pickup truck driver hit a kid on a bicycle and drove away from the area without helping, police said.
Police said the driver was going eastbound in the 3200 block of Strong Avenue at around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, when the pickup hit the child.
According to police, the child was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.
Police said they were able to identify the vehicle and obtain surveillance video that led to an arrest. The suspect was not identified due to being a juvenile.
“Thanks to all that assisted on this case and especially the family of the victim!” police said in a tweet.