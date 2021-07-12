CAMARILLO, Calif. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Americans continue to shell out more money at the gas pump. The average U.S. price of regular-unleaded rose a nickel over the past two weeks, to $3.21 per gallon.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said gas prices will likely hold steady now that crude oil costs have stopped rising.
The price at the pump is 97 cents higher than it was a year ago.
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.39 per gallon. The lowest average is in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $2.65 per gallon.
The average price of diesel in the survey taken on July 9 was $3.30 a gallon, up three cents from two weeks earlier.
