(CBSDFW.com)- The middle of July is list/ranking season when it comes to NFL coverage. With games still a few months away and teams not returning for training camp until the end of the month, there isn’t much to discuss in terms of news. So, the discussion instead focuses on rankings and on Get Up this morning on ESPN, analyst Domonique Foxworth argued for Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to be ranked higher.

“Cousin Dak is better than Matt Stafford let’s be honest,” Foxworth said in a discussion on a list of the Top 10 quarterbacks in the league based on conversations with executives, coaches and players. “We’re doing a lot of projecting with Matt Stafford and I understand how talented Matt Stafford is, we all agree. But, Dak Prescott has been better.”

"[Dak Prescott] is better than Matt Stafford. Let's be honest." 🧐 do you agree with @Foxworth24? pic.twitter.com/WucZhwdi0P — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 12, 2021

The Cowboys quarterback checked in at No. 7 on the list according to the league sources asked for their opinion. Stafford, a newly minted Los Angeles Ram, checked in at No. 6. Foxworth’s argument on behalf of Dak centered on

“Dak Prescott’s worst season QBR is better than I think Matt Stafford’s best QBR season,” Foxworth said. “Dak Prescott is a baller who, no matter what, is going to get underappreciated. I don’t care that he’s coming off an injury. Give me Dak Prescott. It’s just one step, one spot on the rankings, I think he should be a little bit higher.”

Prescott’s worst QBR (55.2 in 2018), did not top Stafford’s best (71.3 in 2019) but the Cowboys signal caller has had a better QBR in every season since he came into the league in 2016 (Stafford’s QBR in 2018 was 51.3). Prescott has had just two seasons below a QBR of 70 (2017 & 18) while Stafford has topped that mark just the one time.

QBR isn’t a perfect metric, but it’s been seen as a more useful evaluation of a quarterback’s season than the traditional passer rating because it also takes into account rushes, penalties and turnovers in addition to the traditional passing statistics.

The Cowboys kick off their 2021 season on Thursday, September 9 against the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kickoff at 7:20 p.m. CT.