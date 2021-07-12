DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police in Dallas ae asking for help identifying the man who they say robbed a shoe store employee at gunpoint.
The crime happened on July 7, just after 6:30 in the evening.
The man seen in the picture below entered the Famous Footwear store in the 3700 block of Forest Lane and allegedly threatened a store employee with a weapon as he stole property and then ran from the store on foot. Officials are asking that close attention be paid to the man's face and tattoos on his arm.
Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the robbery to contact Detective J. Romero at 214-671-3645 or by email. Anyone wanting to leave a tip but wants to remain anonymous is asked to call 214-373-8477 and refer to case number 120517-2021.
Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Call Crime Stoppers at: 214-373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.