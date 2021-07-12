FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Fort Worth are investigating after a pickup truck driver hit a kid on a bicycle and drove away from the area without helping.
Police said the driver was going eastbound in the 3200 block of Strong Avenue at around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, when the pickup hit the child.
According to police, the child was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.
Police said they were able to identify the vehicle and obtain surveillance video but further information was not released due to the suspect being a juvenile.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information is urged to call police at 817.392.4886.