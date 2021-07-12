AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday ordered the Texas Rangers to investigate reports of “illegal behavior” at the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.
According to the governor, the order stems from allegations that certain TJJD employees “have engaged in potentially illegal behavior with TJJD youth.”READ MORE: North Texas Leaders Preparing Health Guidelines For Return To Classrooms
In a letter to Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw, Abbott said he wants a report so that appropriate actions can be taken and that he expects “full cooperation by TJJD leadership and staff.”READ MORE: 'You're Naked', Fitness Model Deniz Saypinar In Daisy Dukes Banned From AA Flight
Further details on the allegations were not immediately released.
On June 29, the TJJD said 50-year-old Todd Hanks, a youth development coach at the Evins Regional Juvenile Center in Edinburg, was arrested on charges of improper sexual activity with a person and indecency with a child.MORE NEWS: Texas Democrats Leave State To Stop GOP From Passing New Voting Bill
Hanks had been suspended without pay after being reported by an employee. After an interview with authorities, he was fired from his job and booked into the Hidalgo County Jail.