DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police in Dallas are investigating a late-night hit and run that left one person dead.
Investigators say the hit and run happened around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, in the 7300 block of Hunnicut Road, not far from Interstate-30.
Officers responded to find an African American man, between 30 and 40 years old, in the roadway. The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, witnesses said the driver who hit the victim fled the scene. Police are still searching for that person. No suspect or vehicle description has been given.