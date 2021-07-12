DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are searching for two missing children — a 10-year-old and a 9-month-old.
Police say J. Ana Reyes-Dominguez, 10, and B. Ana Reyes-Dominguez, 9 months, were last seen at around 9 a.m. Monday at 5631 Spring Valley Road.
Further details on the girls’ disappearance were not immediately released. Police say they may be in need of assistance.
The 10-year-old is described as being 4 feet 9 inches tall, 100 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes. Clothing descriptions for either child are unknown.
Anyone who may have information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the police department at 214.671.4268.