DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Texas heat can play havoc on vehicles and result in stranded motorists on North Texas freeways.
With a record number of people expected to travel during the summer the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office Courtesy Patrol is working to ensure everyone arrives at their destination safely.READ MORE: Dallas Police Looking For Tattooed Robbery Suspect Who Held Shoe Store Employee At Gunpoint
The Courtesy Patrol are out daily assisting stranded motorists and making sure local highways and byways are free of stalled or broken-down vehicles.READ MORE: Repeat Offender: Bird Won't Stop Building Nest On Haltom City Police Patrol Vehicle
The Courtesy Patrol units work closely with local fire departments and law enforcement agencies to assist with traffic control, motor vehicle fires or crash investigations, and assist to clear incidents from the freeways as safely and quickly as possible.
Research shows that the quicker a stalled vehicle is removed from the freeway system, the less likelihood of an automobile accident. The presence of a stalled vehicle in a high-speed freeway traffic lane is a traffic hazard, not only to the occupants of the stalled vehicle, but to those vehicles approaching.MORE NEWS: U.S. Customs Officers Crack Open Peanut Shells With Meth Inside Headed To Texas
Here are some safety tips drivers should take if their vehicle breaks down —
- Stay calm
- Make your vehicle visible – Turn on your hazard lights to warn other drivers as soon as you sense something’s wrong. Keep them on until help arrives.
- Slow Down and Pull off the Road – Aim for the right shoulder of the road. If you can, pull over to a safe, flat location that is as far away from moving traffic as possible.
- Call for help – Call or use an app to get a tow truck, mechanic or roadside assistance. If you’re in an emergency situation or are not sure who to contact, call 911 or the local police for help. You can also contact the Dallas County Courtesy Patrol by dialing the number located on the back of your driver license.