IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) — Apparently outer space isn’t just for astronauts and billionaires. Workers with Irving-based 7-Eleven say their famous Slurpee drink is going galactic.
The freezing-cold drink will rocket out of the earth's atmosphere this August on a private space flight commissioned by the retailer to celebrate its 94th birthday.
And customers who enjoy the drink have the chance to choose what flavor will make the trip — and super fans have the chance to win a commemorative cup that has traveled to space and back.
“We’re delivering our beloved Slurpee to space and bringing our customers along for the journey,” said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.
Which flavor will reach for the stars? To make that decision the retailer will add up all the Slurpee flavors ordered via 7-Eleven Delivery through the end of July and the most popular choice will fill the cups headed to space.
The winning Slurpee drinks will depart Earth from a 7-Eleven store in Michigan in August.