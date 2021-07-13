AUBREY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 14-year-old has been charged in the stabbing of a 16-year-old at a basketball court in Denton County Monday evening, police said.
Aubrey police said they responded to a court near Nantucket Drive and Vernon Street in the town of Providence Village and found the victim with multiple stab wounds.
He was transported to a hospital and is currently stable.
According to police, a 14-year-old was identified as the suspect and was charged with aggravated assault.
Police said the suspect and victim knew each other before the incident. Their identities were not released due to their ages.
Further information on what led to the stabbing was not immediately released.