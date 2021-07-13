Wylie Eagle Scout Honored For Renovating Room At Police Department For Child VictimsThe soon-to-be Texas A&M Aggie says seeing other police departments create a space for kids inspired him to bring the vision to life.

1 hour ago

Answering Questions Surrounding Standstill During Texas Special SessionThe Texas House of Representatives is at a standstill in the midst of a special session. It is unable to hold any meetings or take votes while dozens of Democratic representatives are absent.

2 hours ago

'Park With A Purpose': New Greenspace Opening In Oak Cliff Area Of DallasDallas' newest greenspace will be opening in the Oak Cliff area of Dallas and is expected to have deeper intentions than just recreation.

2 hours ago