MCKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) — Prosecutors say a McKinney man began abusing a child at the age of four and continued until the child was 12 years old, now that man is headed to prison for 50 years.
Luis Talabera, 38, was sentenced for continuous sexual abuse of a child. "What this predator did is sickening," said Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis. "He'll now pay for it for half a century without parole. But only because of this brave child and trusted a principal."
Officials say Talabera had ongoing access to the child and continued the abuse over the course of eight years.
Prosecutors say Talabera told the child to keep the abuse a secret. But the child eventually told a principal at school and the abuse was reported to McKinney police and CPS.
By law, a sentence for continuous sexual abuse of a child is without eligibility for parole.