DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Demonstrators blocked traffic on Interstate-35E in Dallas Tuesday evening as they rallied to support protests in Cuba.
The scene happened in the southbound lanes of the highway near Northwest Highway.
Traffic moved after a short while but the vehicles involved in the demonstration appeared to be moving slowly on the highway as police vehicles followed. Eventually, police appeared to force vehicles onto the exit at Regal Row.
Thousands of Cubans took part in a weekend of protests around their communist nation in regards to poor economic conditions and other grievances.
Demonstrators in Dallas could be seen getting out of their vehicles as they held signs in support of Cubans. A large sign reading “Free Cuba” could be seen on the back of a truck, as well.
Police said there were no arrests made and no citations issued.