ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A former Rockwall ISD orchestra teacher has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for sending “sexually explicit” emails to an eighth grade student, the district attorney’s office announced Tuesday.
Marc Allison, who taught at Cain Middle School, was arrested in October 2019 on charges of online solicitation of a minor, indecency with a child – sexual contact and improper relationship between educator and student.
In addition to the emails, officials said the student involved reported that Allison touched her breast while hugging her in class, purchased her a sex toy and brought syringes to school to draw and drink her blood.
Allison pleaded guilty and an agreement was reached between him and the student’s family that would give him the maximum sentence of 10 years for online solicitation of a minor. He also received 10 years of probation for the other two charges.
Officials said the 50-year-old must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
“Marc Allison used his position as an educator to commit the ultimate violation of trust, and this child showed great courage by disclosing the abuse,” said Rockwall County Assistant District Attorney Justin Almand. “Our thanks to law enforcement including Heath Department of Public Safety Detective Scott Trammell (ret.) and Captain Michael Morgan, Texas Ranger Bruce Sherman, and the professionals at the Children’s Advocacy Center for Rockwall County.”