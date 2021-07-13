PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Two dogs have been seized and a man in Parker County was arrested for allegedly abusing and neglecting them.

Sheriff’s investigators arrested Ruben Wilson on July 9 in connection with the abuse and neglect of two German short-haired pointer dogs.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said animal control officers took the dogs because they didn’t have adequate shelter, were left outside in the weather and had extreme temperature exposure, neglect and lack of food and water.

It was in June of 2021 when officials were called to do a welfare check at a home in the 100 block of Lazy Meadow Court in Springtown.

Before leaving, animal control officers warned the dog owner that the inadequate conditions would have to be remedied. The owner was told to provide adequate shelter, food and water for the animals and to treat the dogs for worms.

When animal control conducted a follow-up appointment on July 4 they again found the dogs without basic care and proper provisions. Officials say they appeared malnourished and again had no food or water while in the outdoors with high temperatures in the mid 90s.

The dogs were taken for immediate medical evaluation by a veterinarian. The male dog was treated for parasites and both of the dogs were treated for malnutrition.

An arrest warrant was issued for Wilson, 30. He was charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals failure to provide necessary food, water, care and shelter.

In a statement said Sheriff Authier said, “We are happy that both dogs are responding to medical treatment and appear to be on the road to a full recovery.”

Wilson was released on $2,500 bond.