MILWAUKEE (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Federal authorities on Tuesday arrested a Wisconsin man and four members of his family in Texas on charges stemming from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
Joshua Munn, 24, was arrested in Melrose in western Wisconsin, about 170 miles northwest of Milwaukee. He was released after an initial federal court appearance in Madison, Wisconsin.READ MORE: Demonstrators Block Traffic On I-35E In Dallas In Support Of Cuban Protests
His 54-year-old father Thomas Munn, his mother Dawn Munn, 55, and his sisters Kristi Munn, 29, and 18-year-old Kayli Munn, were arrested in Borger, 40 miles northwest of Amarillo in the Texas Panhandle. All were booked into the Randall County Jail in Amarillo pending their initial court appearances Wednesday. Jail records list no attorneys for them.
All five face several charges, including knowingly entering a restricted area without authorization and disorderly conduct.READ MORE: 14-Year-Old Accused Of Stabbing Teen Multiple Times At Denton County Basketball Court
According to documents filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., where they will be prosecuted, the Munns traveled from Texas to Washington, D.C., to join the protest.
Court documents state members of the family were seen in security video in and around the Capitol. Phone records also placed Kristi, Josh and Kayli Munn inside the building, according to documents.
Seven people died during and after the rioting by supporters of former President Donald Trump. Dozens of police officers suffered injuries, including chemical burns, brain injuries and broken bones.MORE NEWS: Unvaccinated Residents Fueling Rise In COVID-19 Hospitalizations In North Texas
