WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A special room at the Wylie Police Department got a makeover last year. On Tuesday afternoon, the creator, Kunal Kapur, was honored for it.
The 18-year-old isn’t your ordinary student – often spending time studying, applying for colleges and fulfilling his role as life scout for Troop 358.
For his final project, he gave the Wylie Crime Victims Advocate room a facelift.
“This is where kids go when they’re in a situation with their family life or just a problem situation,” Kapur told CBS 11 News. “The whole point of this room is that they’re going to be able to feel a bit more comfortable, they’re going to feel safe, and they’re going to feel at least some form of happiness in a time of obvious distress.”
The soon-to-be Texas A&M Aggie says seeing other police departments create a space for kids inspired him to bring the vision to life. Donors and his family helped.
It took Kapur nearly 5 months to complete.
“I’ve always been somebody that wants to help others in anyway I can. So for this to be something that people are impacted and helped in a beneficial way, it’s kind of mind-boggling to say the least,” the Eagle Scout shared.
Kunal was also awarded a $1,500 check towards college.