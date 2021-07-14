KILLEEN (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — Cecily Aguilar, the only living suspect in the disappearance of Fort Hood Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen, is now facing an 11-count indictment for her alleged role in concealing Guillen’s death.

Aguilar, who was arrested last year by Texas Rangers, was the girlfriend of Spc. Aaron David Robinson — the main suspect in Guillen’s murder. Robinson committed suicide as police in Killeen tried to approach and speak to him..

Army Spc. Guillen, 20, had been stationed at Fort Hood when she went missing in April 2020. Her body was found June 30 last year in a shallow grave about 20 miles from the base, near the Leon River.

According to the indictment filed July 13, Aguilar “did unlawfully and knowingly combine, conspire, confederate, and agree with another person to corruptly alter, destroy, mutilate and conceal any record, document and other object, to wit: the body of V.G., and did attempt to do so, with the intent to impair its integrity and availability for use in an official proceeding.”

The indictment by the grand jury comes some four weeks after a judge denied a motion filed by Aguilar’s defense team to toss her confession.

Aguilar’s attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Guillen was last seen in the parking lot of her barracks at Fort Hood on April 22, according to investigators.

When her remains were found, it emerged she had been bludgeoned to death with a hammer in the armory room where she worked and her body was transported from the installation by her killer, according to a family lawyer, who cited details shared with the family by investigators.

The family attorney said her remains had to be sent to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to be identified.

In October, Fort Hood officials announced Guillen’s death occurred “in the line of duty,” paving the way for her family to be entitled to certain Army benefits.

