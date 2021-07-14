DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Homicide detectives are investigating after Demarkus Curtis, 29, was found fatally shot in his SUV on July 13.
Officers found Curtis at 7:45 p.m. inside his vehicle at 3147 Easter Lane. They said a suspect, described as a Black male, fled the scene in a newer model silver or champagne-colored large SUV, possibly a Cadillac Escalade or a Suburban.
Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and transported Curtis to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. This is an active and ongoing investigation with no suspect in custody. The motive and circumstances around this investigation are unclear, police said.
The Dallas Police Department is asking for anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Homicide Detective Andrea Isom, #9272, at 214.671.3701 or by email at andrea.isom@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 124613-2021.
Additionally, Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477).