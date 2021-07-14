DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will be the cover athlete of NBA 2K22. The 22-year-old guard will be the main cover star featured on the Standard Edition and Cross-Gen Digital Bundles of the video game.

“Making the global cover of NBA 2K22 is special for me,” Luka said in a statement. “I’m proud to represent my country in a special cover that honors the colors of the Slovenian flag. Basketball has given me so much, and I’m excited to give back and work together with 2K Foundations this year to help the lives of young kids around the globe.”

Another Dallas Mavericks star, Dirk Nowitzki, will be showcased along with players Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Kevin Durant as the cover athletes of the game’s NBA 75th Anniversary Edition.

Not sure who these other guys are but huge honor to be on cover of #NBA2K22. Thank you @NBA2K pic.twitter.com/Aetu6HblLB — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) July 14, 2021

The next version of 2K’s popular video game franchise will officially launch on September 10. The game will be available for older platforms like the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Switch and PC as well as on new systems like the Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5.