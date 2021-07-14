DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s help finding a killer after a man was found dead in his apartment at 660 Yorktown Street.
Officer found the victim around noon on July 13. They said he was shot one time.
Anyone with information to contact Detective Josue Rodriguez at 214.671.3994 or via email: josue.rodriguez@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case number 124377-2021.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477).