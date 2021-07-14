DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As violent crime continues to rise in Dallas, law enforcement are working to make sure children, teens and young adults are not involved. They’re working to prevent this through meaningful interactions.

“If we get them started at a young age they become our allies, not our enemies,” Sgt. Sheldon Smith, president of the National Black Police Association Dallas Chapter, said.

“The important thing is to learn how to communicate and make yourself available,” My Grocery Store Network‘s Bruce Carter said.

On Wednesday night outside My Grocery Store in South Dallas, the My Grocery Store Network, Spokes4Hope and 50 Dallas police officers, including Chief Eddie Garcia, spoke about the importance of making good choices, handling conflicts though de-escalation techniques and the consequences of committing crime.

“We want to see our community filled with positivity and it starts with things like this,” Garcia said.

As they do all of these things they’re also taking time to show kindness giving away toys and bikes to 50 kids.

For Tiffany Carson, these moments mean everything to her 9-year-old son.

“They get their love and they feel good and they turn out to be a better person,” she said.

“This shows people that we’re humans and we want to interact with the community and be a part of it,” Smith said. “It just doesn’t get any better than that.”