DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a burglary suspect who stole $2,100 from a laundromat.
Surveillance video from June 28 shows the man break into the business located in the 1300 block of N. Masters Drive near Lake June Rd. In addition to stealing the money, he caused $4,000 in damage to coin machines.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective T. French with the Dallas Police Department Southeast Investigative Unit at 214-671-0112 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS (8477).