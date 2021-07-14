DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas County Republican Party chairman Rodney Anderson is stepping down.
Anderson, a former state representative from Grand Prairie, has told the party he won't be able to devote enough time to properly manage the 2022 primary season, potential runoffs, and the general election.
The party must now schedule a vote for his successor.
Late last year Anderson tested positive for COVID-19 after being exposed to the virus at a personal event.
Anderson has led the Dallas County GOP since 2019.