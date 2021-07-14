GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland ISD is giving all students access to free meals school day during 2021-22.
The district said in a news release that guidance from the United States Department of Agriculture made it happen.
Typically, a student’s household must meet income eligibility requirements to qualify for free or reduced-price meals.
However, while no application or eligibility determination process is required for students to receive free meals this school year, income eligibility requirements will likely resume in 2022-23.