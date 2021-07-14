NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — William “Bill” Hutchinson, the owner of W Hotel and Virgin Dallas, has pleaded not guilty to raping an unconscious 16-year-old girl at his California vacation home.

The television reality star, who appeared on the series “Marrying Millions,” is free on $100,000 bail.

Hutchinson reportedly declined to comment after the hearing in Orange County Superior Court on Tuesday, telling reporters: “Have a nice day, no thank you” as he got into a car.

Hutchinson was on the “Marrying Millions,” series for two seasons. The show followed his romance with 23-year-old fiancee, Brianna Ramirez. The 63-year-old owns Texas-based Dunhill Partners, a commercial real estate company that develops, leases or manages shopping centers and other properties nationwide.

Prosecutors accused Hutchinson of taking two 16-year-old girls on several trips this year to his vacation home in Laguna Beach and giving alcohol to one girl in April before raping the unconscious teen. He is accused of sexual battery of the second teen in May.

Hutchinson also is charged in North Texas with sexual assault tied to allegations of groping a 17-year-old girl at his Highland Park home in May. He is the teen’s legal guardian, court documents say. According to the papers, the teenager moved in with the family so she could finish her junior year of high school and stay with close friends after her family moved to Fort Worth.

Hutchinson, who has denied any wrongdoing, surrendered to police in Highland Park DPS last week and is free on $30,000 bond in that case.

In California, Hutchinson pleaded not guilty to a felony count of rape of an unconscious person and five misdemeanor counts of sexual battery. If convicted, he could face up to eight years in state prison and 2 1/2 years in county jail.

