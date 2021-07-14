GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A suspect was shot by a Grand Prairie officer as he rammed the officer’s motorcycle while trying to flee Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Police said the officer was in the 3000 block of Corn Valley Road at around 3 p.m. and was trying to stop a vehicle for speeding. According to police, the vehicle led the officer on a chase into a neighborhood.
Police said the suspect threw “contraband” out of a window during the chase. The vehicle eventually entered a cul-de-sac in the 2800 block of Springdale Circle.
As the officer issued verbal demands to stop the vehicle, police said the suspect made a U-turn and drove towards the officer’s motorcycle. The officer was able to get off his motorcycle before the crash and fired one shot through the suspect’s windshield, police said.
According to police, the suspect suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was transported to a hospital. He was identified as Jose Vega, 25, of Grand Prairie. The charges he faces are unknown at this time.
The incident is being investigated by both the police department and the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office’s officer-involved shooting team.
The officer was placed on routine administrative leave, police said.