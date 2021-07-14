ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington police on Wednesday released dashcam video of a DWI suspect who almost crashed head on into two Arlington officers last week.
Police said two officers were in their patrol car on July 8 at around 11:20 p.m. on Cooper Street when a vehicle going the wrong way almost hit them.
The video shows the patrol car in the left lane going northbound when the suspect’s vehicle is seen approaching the officers southbound in the same lane and then swerving into the center lane.
Police said the suspect eventually crashed into a vacant building and tried to run away. He was quickly captured and arrested for driving while intoxicated.
“We want to reiterate and say it again. Don’t drink and drive. A few days ago, two of our officers were almost hit by a drunk driver in a head-on collision,” Police Chief Al Jones said in a tweet.