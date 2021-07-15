Border Patrol Agents Seize 1K+ Pounds Of Marijuana Near The Rio Grande Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector agents seized more than 1,000 pounds of marijuana near the Rio Grande in three separate incidents.

This Isn't The First Time Texas House Democrats Have Gone On The LamThe headlines would not have looked out of place this week: "Texas House paralyzed by Democrats walkout," "On the lam, Texas Democrats rough it" and "Texas Democrats vanish (again)." But those all appeared 18 years ago.