EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector agents seized more than 1,000 pounds of marijuana near the Rio Grande in three separate incidents.
On July 14, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station agents were working their assigned area near Salineno, Texas, when they received information of possible narcotic smuggling in the area. Agents responded to the location and found multiple bundles of marijuana in the cab and bed of an abandoned truck. No suspects were encountered. The bundles weighed more than 757 pounds with an estimated street value of over $605K. The marijuana was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Additionally, RGV agents seized more than 280 pounds of marijuana from two separate interdictions in Brownsville and Harlingen, Texas.