By CBSDFW.com Staff
HURST, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A drive-by shooting left one man injured in Hurst on the night of July 14.

The victim was talking with friends outside in the 600 block of Melbourne when it happened. A dark-colored vehicle sped by and someone inside shot several rounds in the victim’s direction.

Medics transported the man to JPS Hospital where he is recovering.

Police said the investigation is on-gong.

