NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Just as temperatures begin to cool down, things will be heating up at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. “Watermelon Sugar” singer Harry Styles is hitting the road on a U.S. tour this fall.
So far, 40 concerts are scheduled in such cities as Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Denver, Detroit, Chicago and Atlanta.
“Love On Tour” kicks off on September 4 in Las Vegas and will end November 11 after a three-night stand at The Forum in Los Angeles.
In addition to Texas, Styles will pass through Tennessee, Florida, Colorado, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Connecticut, Wisconsin, Washington, Oregon, Arizona and Washington, D.C.
General public tickets go on sale July 23, with verified fans getting earlier access.
View this post on Instagram
“I could not be more excited for these shows,” Styles said on Instagram. “As always, the well-being of my fans, band, and crew, is my top priority. Safety guidelines will be available on the respective venue websites to ensure we can all be together as safely as possible.”
Styles will be supporting his sophomore solo effort "Fine Line," a double-platinum album with the Grammy-nominated "Adore You."
