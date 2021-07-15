GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been arrested after he allegedly shot a tow truck driver who was transporting a stolen vehicle near Interstate-30 in Garland Thursday morning, police said.
Garland police said they responded to the 4900 block of Freeport Drive at around 9 a.m. in regards to a stolen vehicle out of Dallas that was parked in a neighborhood.
The tow truck driver picked up the vehicle and began taking it to a pound for investigation. Police said while the tow truck driver was going to the pound, a white Mercedes SUV pulled up next to the driver and began shooting near the I-30 service road and Peninsula Way.
Police said the tow truck driver was shot in the leg. He was able to escape from the SUV and met with Rowlett officers before being transported to a hospital for treatment, according to police.
Garland officers were able to locate the SUV on Freeport Drive and made contact with the alleged gunman, 40-year-old Carl Lee Robinson, police said.
Robinson was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. A motive for the shooting is unknown as the investigation continues.