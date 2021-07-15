FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s every kids dream to ditch the average classroom and instead going somewhere cool and fun.

The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History is making that happen and this fall 55 lucky students will get to call it school.

“We thought to ourselves how can we best support our community because a true community museum should be a place people are able to come into and use the resources to help them out,” Amber Shive said.

The new charter school will be open for grades K through second and the education will be STEM focused. Enrollment will be limited to 15 students per grade and the waiting list is already packed. Rosanne Sherrieb was one of the first in line.

“I just love all of the hand on experience that they get,” Sherrieb said.

There’s always been a pre-K school but the idea to expand stems from the pandemic. In October, many parents dropped their kids off at the museum for virtual learning. It became so popular that they decide to transform into a school.

Sherrieb says she will pick this over regular school any day.

“They don’t have the time they don’t have the resources to meet individual needs to the extent that museum school does,” Sherrieb said.

Director of Education Amber Shive says what gives their school a leg up is the ability to always be innovative because kids are learning in a museum and they’ll be able to interact with all the tools provided.

“Kids have been behind a screen for a long time and they need that boost to be encouraged in that learning,” Shive said.

Families will be chosen based off a lottery system so everyone has a fair chance. Registration opens at the end of the month and kids are actually thrilled to get in this classroom.

School will be tuition-based this year but the museum hopes to partner with a local independent school district in the future.