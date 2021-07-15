AUSTIN (CBSNEWS.COM) — The headlines would not have looked out of place this week: “Texas House paralyzed by Democrats walkout,” “On the lam, Texas Democrats rough it” and “Texas Democrats vanish (again).” But those all appeared 18 years ago.
Democratic state senators from Texas hold a news conference during the third day of their stay in Albuquerque, New Mexico on July 30, 2003. The senators fled Austin to avoid taking up a Republican-led redistricting plan. The senators pictured are: (L-R) Gonzalo Barrientos, Eliot Shapleigh, Juan Hinojosa, Judith Zaffirini, Eduardo Lucio, Jr., Frank Madla, Mario Gonzales, Jr., John Whitmire and Rodney Ellis. (credit: Rick Scibelli/Getty Images)
