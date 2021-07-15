CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Crime, Dallas, DFW News, Fatal Shooting

SOUTH DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Fifty-seven-year-old Michael Burney turned himself into Dallas police for his alleged involvement in the killing of Ronnie Joseph Berry.

The 61-year-old was fatally shot Sunday evening in South Dallas.

READ MORE: Texas House Speaker 'Demanding' Democrats Return, Chartering Plane In Washington

Officers who responded to the shooting shortly before 8 p.m. in the 2900 block of Gould Street, near Botham Jean and Cedar Crest boulevards, found Berry. He had multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. He later died at a nearby hospital.

READ MORE: 6-Year-Old Drowns In Pool In Mesquite Neighborhood, Police Say

Burney was transported to the Dallas County Jail where he was charged with murder. A Dallas County magistrate will set his bond amount.

MORE NEWS: 18-Year-Old Joining Blue Origin Spaceflight Out Of Texas Next Week

 

CBSDFW.com Staff